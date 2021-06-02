The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette today suspended online comments on its news articles — but still allows them on opinion articles.
A note to staff explains
Hi everyone,
We are planning to experiment with disabling comments on articles published on arkansasonline.com with the exception of opinion stories. In other words, opinion content will have comments; news content will not. This change will happen today at 11 a.m.
Over a two-week period, we will be evaluating this change and making a decision after that to either keep comments disabled or re-enable them again.
Why we’re trying this: our comment section, like many comment sections, has become a place where a small number of people spend a large amount of time leaving negative, toxic messages. Moderating this group takes time and manpower that could be devoted to other projects.
This update may result in some phone calls from our subscribers and readers. Since this is an experiment, we are not announcing this change publicly or posting on social channels at this time. But if a reader has questions about the change, you can direct them to me at mmcneary@adgnewsroom.com or to the web team at webreleases@arkansasonline.
com.
Please also send me any feedback you receive about this change, as that will be part of our evaluation.
Let me know if you have any questions. Thanks.
—Maggie McNeary
Senior online editor
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
ArkansasOnline.com
No explanation currently appears on the news articles. The comment option is described this way on opinion articles (with light commenting on several opinion pieces I checked).
Comment sections are a headache. Some publications have discontinued them. Others require the use of social media sign-ins. In the case of the Arkansas Times, we are in the midst of what seems perennial dysfunction of the commenting system, supplied by a succession of outside vendors over the years. Hard paywalls, with accounts required to sign in to comment, also tend to suppress contributions.