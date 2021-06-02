Hi everyone,

Over a two-week period, we will be evaluating this change and making a decision after that to either keep comments disabled or re-enable them again.

Why we’re trying this: our comment section, like many comment sections, has become a place where a small number of people spend a large amount of time leaving negative, toxic messages. Moderating this group takes time and manpower that could be devoted to other projects.

This update may result in some phone calls from our subscribers and readers. Since this is an experiment, we are not announcing this change publicly or posting on social channels at this time. But if a reader has questions about the change, you can direct them to me at mmcneary@adgnewsroom.com or to the web team at webreleases@arkansasonline. com.