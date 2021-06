Today’s COVID-19 update:

New cases in the last 24 hours: 242

Deaths: 1

Active cases: from 1,658 compared with 1,596 on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations: 190, a sharp drop from 201 on Tuesday.

Vaccinations: 5,817

The governor remains upbeat:

New cases are higher than this time last week, but our active cases are down by over 300. Our numbers continue to remain consistent with reports from the past few weeks, but we want new cases to decline even further.