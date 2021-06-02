Interesting story from the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.

It seems Dillard’s, the Little Rock-based department store chain, joined other property owners in the defunct Cortana Mall in Baton Rouge to sell the property to a developer planning one of those big Amazon “fulfillment centers.”

Advertisement

Dillard’s wanted $10 million for its property, last used as a clearance center. It got $6.5 million. But it contends, at a meeting with Louisiana economic development officials in November, that Louisiana representatives had promised to come up with $3.5 million more for Dillard’s to meet its asking price.

Louisiana officials dispute that there was a verbal agreement. Some alternative proposals, including a reported February suggestion from Dillard’s that Louisiana buy furniture, fixtures and equipment for $4.5 million, went nowhere.

Advertisement

The article notes more questions remain than answers, including why the famously tight-lipped Dillard’s would publicly allege it had been wronged by Louisiana when, for now, it’s not clear anything else can be done.