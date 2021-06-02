The May state revenue report was another big one.

May revenue was $822.8 million, 70 percent more than the same month last year and $327.8 million, or 66 percent above the forecast.

After off-the-top allocations, the net revenue was $263 million, or 67 percent above, the amount on which the state budget is based.

Revenues were up strongly across the board, with some filing date changes explaining some of the rise in income taxes.

Bottom line: Net after 11 months of the budget year is $980 million above the budget forecast.

A billion-dollar surplus. Not counting piles of other reserve funds.

Here comes the income tax cut for millionaires. Earned income tax credit for working poor? Bigger investment in pre-K, prisons, public safety, public employee health insurance. Don’t count on it. One clue: The whopping health insurance increase given state employees by the new board that has taken over setting the rates. 12 to 22 percent increases for active employees.

Here’s the full report.