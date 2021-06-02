The Arkansas legislature did its part in the recent legislative session to contribute to the national Republican Party’s effort to play the race card.

Our legislature didn’t ban the teaching of the 1619 project, though it tried, but it did pass the Trent Garner Cancel Culture Law to prevent state agencies from talking about divisive racial concepts. Though public schools were exempted, the state Education Department, which oversees course content, was not.

Advertisement

All these laws address a problem that doesn’t really exist.

For edification:

Advertisement

An article today in the New York Times on the Republican political effort. The idea is to make Democrats look like supporters of racial minorities by insisting on talking about things like the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Critical race theory? It isn’t being taught in Arkansas public schools. I doubt if a Republican Arkansas legislator could define the term. Certainly not Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, here with some of her usual demagoguery.

Advertisement

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has joined a multistate coalition of 20 attorneys general urging the Biden Administration to reconsider educational proposals aimed at imposing the teaching of critical race theory (CRT), the 1619 Project, and other similar curricula into America’s classrooms. Such goals are woven into a proposed new rule by the U.S. Department of Education establishing priorities for grants in American History and Civics Education programs.

The Biden administration is imposing nothing, though it has committed to diversity and has repealed a Trump-era rule prohibiting any mention of critical race theory, whatever it is, in programs supported by federal money. The New York Times summarizes the debate, largely political gasoline to fuel white, resentful Republican base voters.

Republicans have focused their attacks on the influence of “critical race theory,” a graduate school framework that has found its way into K-12 public education. The concept argues that historical patterns of racism are ingrained in law and other modern institutions, and that the legacies of slavery, segregation and Jim Crow still create an uneven playing field for Black people and other people of color. Many conservatives portray critical race theory and invocations of systemic racism as a gauntlet thrown down to accuse white Americans of being individually racist. Republicans accuse the left of trying to indoctrinate children with the belief that the United States is inherently wicked.

The Washington Post also took a crack at the topic.

The latest front in the culture wars over how U.S. students should learn history and civics is the concept of critical race theory, an intellectual tool set for examining systemic racism. With roots in academia, the framework has become a flash point as Republican officials across the country seek to prevent it from being taught in schools.