State Police release:

“A suspect who had fled on foot from an Arkansas State Trooper was shot and died at the scene west of Hot Springs this afternoon. The shooting occurred after the suspect grabbed the trooper’s gun during a struggle in an attempt to overpower the trooper.

At 12:34 PM a trooper reported he was attempting to stop a motorcycle driver who was not complying with the trooper’s emergency lights and siren to signal a traffic stop. A short pursuit proceeded west along U.S. Highway 70 toward Lake Hamilton Schools where the motorcyclist turned-off the highway onto Sunshine Road still trying to evade the trooper. As the driver of the motorcycle reached the dead end of Woodview Lane, he abandoned the bike and fled on foot in a northeasterly direction through a wooded area with the trooper following.

The trooper’s orders to stop were ignored by the suspect, at which time the trooper fired a TASER, a less than lethal device, in an attempt to stop the suspect. As the trooper neared the suspect, he began to resist the trooper’s orders to surrender. The suspect grabbed the trooper’s gun and a struggle for the gun resulted in the trooper shooting the suspect at 12:46 PM.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division have begun investigating the incident and will prepare a case file to be submitted to the Garland County prosecuting attorney. The prosecutor will determine whether the use of deadly force by the trooper was consistent with Arkansas laws.

The identity of the deceased suspect is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.