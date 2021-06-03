Announcement from the Arkansas National Guard:

WHO: Fort Smith and Arkansas’ Ebbing Air National Guard base

WHAT: will become the training site for Singapore’s foreign military sales F-16 & F-35 aircrews

WHEN: The first F-16 aircraft are expected to arrive in 2023 with F-35s to follow in 2026

WHERE: Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Fort Smith Airport, Fort Smith, Ark.

WHY: The U.S. Government approved the sale of up to 12 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets to the Republic of Singapore through the foreign military sales program in early 2020. Singapore requested to co-locate its Arizona-based F-16 training detachment with its future F-35 training unit. With Luke AFB reaching its hosting capacity in the coming years, the U.S. Air Force identified five locations that were shortlisted as potential relocation sites in July, 2020.

Dignitaries from the Republic of Singapore and Air Force personnel visited three of those five locations in March, 2020. The other locations visited were Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas and Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan.

“This is the beginning of a mutually beneficial strategic partnership between Fort Smith and Singapore,” said Maj. Gen. Kendall Penn, Arkansas’ Adjutant General, “The Republic of Singapore Air Force chose Arkansas for its pristine air space and warm welcome by the188th and Fort Smith. I have no doubt they see it as a great location to train their fighter pilots, but they are going to really enjoy all that the River Valley and beyond has to offer their aircrews and families.”

“We are pleased to announce the 188th Wing has been selected as the primary training location for the RSAF F-16s and FMS F-35s,” says Col. Leon Dodroe, 188th commander. “We were honored to show case our on-site facilities, air-space, ramp space, and the Razorback Range to the Singapore delegation. Our ready-to-use facilities and overwhelming community support were spectacular. We have demonstrated to the Air Force and to Singapore that Fort Smith is a great place to work and play. Thank you to the entire Arkansas community for helping us develop next generation Airpower here in the River Valley!”

