The State Police said today that Timothy Andrew Kemp Jr., 34, of Mountain Pine was the man killed during a struggle with a state trooper after an attempted traffic stop and chase.
Trooper First Class Ryan Wingo, a six-year State Police veteran, was identified as the trooper who tried to arrest Kemp. According to previous accounts, Kemp tried to grab Wingo’s gun. the earlier release said:
At 12:34 PM a trooper reported he was attempting to stop a motorcycle driver who was not complying with the trooper’s emergency lights and siren to signal a traffic stop. A short pursuit proceeded west along U.S. Highway 70 toward Lake Hamilton Schools where the motorcyclist turned-off the highway onto Sunshine Road still trying to evade the trooper. As the driver of the motorcycle reached the dead end of Woodview Lane, he abandoned the bike and fled on foot in a northeasterly direction through a wooded area with the trooper following.
The trooper’s orders to stop were ignored by the suspect, at which time the trooper fired a TASER, a less than lethal device, in an attempt to stop the suspect. As the trooper neared the suspect, he began to resist the trooper’s orders to surrender. The suspect grabbed the trooper’s gun and a struggle for the gun resulted in the trooper shooting the suspect at 12:46 PM.