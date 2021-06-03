The Arkansas Supreme Court today accepted a judicial panel’s recommendation that Pulaski Circuit Judge Barry Sims be suspended without pay for 30 days and take other remedial measures for rude treatment of lawyers in his court.

The Supreme Court said the recommendation was “just and proper.” Sims was given a 90-day suspension, with 60 days suspended, and order to take a class in “mindfulness, patience or civility” and to hire a counselor to consult on treatment of professionals in his court.

Sims agreed to the recommended sanctions, stemming from treatment of public defenders in his court.

The order said it was to take effect immediately.

Justice Shawn Womack dissented. He contends that the Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission, which oversees the judge discipline process, ceased to exist after passage 20 years ago of Amendment 80. He’s made this argument repeatedly with no effect and was believed behind an unsuccessful legislative assault on the agency this year.