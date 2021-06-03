Will Jones of North Little Rock, who is currently chief deputy prosecuting attorney in the judicial circuit including Jefferson and Lincoln Counties, has announced as a candidate to succeed the retiring Larry Jegley as prosecuting attorney for Pulaski and Perry Counties, the 6th District.

He joins Alicia Walton, a public defender, as an announced candidate in the race. According to his news release, he worked 11 years in the Pulaski prosecutor’s office and also as deputy attorney general investigating cybercrimes.