Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, in Memphis yesterday to take a look at the disabled I-40 bridge, will make a virtual trip to Little Rock next week.

He’ll appear on a virtual panel marking the Little Rock Port’s observance of the 50th anniversary of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System.

He’ll be on a panel from 2-3 p.m. Monday with Governor Hutchinson, Mayor Frank Scott Jr, Port Director Bryan Day and Jay Chessir, CEO of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of commerce. Sen. Clarke Tucker, who became a friend of Buttigieg while both were students at Harvard and participating in its Institute of Politics. The panel will be viewable on YouTube.