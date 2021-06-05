Highly recommended: Steve Barnes’ interview on Arkansas Week with Sen. Jim Hendren, the Republican-turned-independent who is leading Common Ground, a centrist group aiming at a perceived middle ground consensus in politics.

He’s upbeat. Much as I admire virtually all of his sentiments, I’m pessimistic. For one thing, the election process and vote suppression laws imposed by the radical Republican majority is tilted heavily in favor of keeping such extremists in power. But I’d love to be wrong.

Common Ground has announced its Board members. They include several Democrats, a former Republican House speaker, Dale Bumpers’ nephew and other good names.

LeAnne Burch, Monticello; Retired Brigadier General, U.S. Army

Davy Carter, Jonesboro; Banker and Attorney

Veronica Gromada, Bentonville; Attorney, Walmart

Sen. Jim Hendren, Sulphur Springs; President, Hendren Plastics

Mark Isbell, North Little Rock; Partner, Isbell Farms

Mayor George McGill, Fort Smith; Mayor, Fort Smith

Andy McNeill, Russellville; CEO, Denali Water Solutions

Archie Schaffer III, Fayetteville; Consultant and Retired EVP, Tyson Foods

Sam Sicard, Fort Smith; President and CEO, First National Bank of Fort Smith

Nate Steel, Little Rock; Attorney, Steel, Wright, Gray, PLLC

Hendren thinks progress is being made in finding good candidates to solve the lack of competition in primaries that gives the edge in the Republican primaries to the most extreme candidates. Will they be independents? Republicans? Democrats? Time will tell. But the primaries are less than a year away. Elections have not been decided by the majority of district voters, Hendren believes. More competition could change that, he thinks.

Pragmatism over partisanship? Nice idea. “The center is homeless,” Hendren says.

One flyspeck from my point of view. The group is a 501c4, a nonprofit that, under federal tax law, can raise money and spend it politically without disclosing individual contributors. He said it will not “disarm” itself by doing what groups like the NRA and Americans for Prosperity do in protecting the anonymity of donors.

Interesting notes include a reference to coming legislative redistricting, which, with population shifts, will force some incumbents to run against each other. It’s an opportunity to make “real change,” Hendren said.

Arkansas lags in education, child hunger, broadband, foster care and many other areas, Hendren said. Yet the legislature is consumed with culture war issues. “People are frustrated that Arkansas is continuing to focus on attention getters that appeal to the base,” he said.