In that the denomination has the largest number of followers among Arkansans with religious preferences, controversy in the Southern Baptist Convention resonates here. This Washington Post article will be widely read.
It concerns the release of two letters by Russell Moore, who recently left his position as head of the SBC’s policy arm, the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission. He writes of racism in the convention and, more recently, of mishandling of sexual abuse claims, bullying of a victim and resistance to reforms.
The new allegations are contained in a May 31 letter Moore sent to the current president of the SBC, J.D. Greear, that appeared on Friday on the site the Baptist Blogger, which has published other internal documents and recordings from Southern Baptist leaders in the past.
“You and I both heard, in closed door meetings, sexual abuse survivors spoken of in terms of ‘Potiphar’s wife’ and other spurious biblical analogies,” Moore wrote to Greear. “The conversations in these closed door meetings were far worse than anything Southern Baptists knew — or the outside world could report.”
The convention’s annual meeting begins June 15 in Nashville. The subject seems likely to emerge.
The Post notes that Moore’s letter is aimed at several members of the SBC’s Executive Committee, the group based in Nashville that runs the business of the convention and handles its finances. Ronnie Floyd, the former Arkansas pastor, is president of the Executive Committee and former president of the Convention. He didn’t respond to a request for comment from the Post. Floyd, the article notes, was on Donald Trump’s evangelical advisory board. As with nearly everything these days, partisan tribalism is part of the story.
In his letter, Moore calls Trump spiritual adviser Paula White, who led that advisory group, “a heretic and a huckster not representative of evangelical Christianity.”
In a text message, White noted how Moore’s comment is similar to one he made in 2016, connected to his long-standing Trump criticisms. “So I don’t believe this is about theology, this is just about politics,” she wrote. “He is a powerful man who has repeatedly criticized me publicly without once reaching out to me privately. But, like all Americans who still enjoy religious liberties, he is certainly entitled to his views.”
Here’s Moore’s full letter, with several references to Ronnie Floyd.