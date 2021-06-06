In that the denomination has the largest number of followers among Arkansans with religious preferences, controversy in the Southern Baptist Convention resonates here. This Washington Post article will be widely read.

It concerns the release of two letters by Russell Moore, who recently left his position as head of the SBC’s policy arm, the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission. He writes of racism in the convention and, more recently, of mishandling of sexual abuse claims, bullying of a victim and resistance to reforms.

The new allegations are contained in a May 31 letter Moore sent to the current president of the SBC, J.D. Greear, that appeared on Friday on the site the Baptist Blogger, which has published other internal documents and recordings from Southern Baptist leaders in the past.