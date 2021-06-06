A State Police news release says Maung Tway, 34, of Green Forest was fatally wounded by local police responding to a disturbance call after he refused to put down a knife.

The police went to an apartment on South Thorne Avenue about 8 a.m. Saturday. Three roommates said Tway was causing a disturbance and they wanted him removed.

From the release:

As a police officer asked Tway to step out of his bedroom, Tway opened the door wielding a large knife. The officer ordered Tway to drop the knife, but Tway continued to approach the police officer brandishing the knife. Despite the officer’s continued commands for Tway to drop the knife and stop, Tway still moved toward the officer who then fired his pistol wounding Tway.< Tway was transported to a Berryville hospital where he died.

The customary investigation is in progress.