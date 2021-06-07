Weekend reporting should be read by Governor Hutchinson, the chamber of commerce and hundreds of Republican politicians who think added federal unemployment benefits are the reason for job vacancies.

Here’s a story that quotes a worker reluctant for health reasons to return to work, though she made more working than she receives from shrinking benefits. From the article:

Advertisement

Most economists say there is no clear, single explanation yet for the difficulty that some employers are having in hiring. Government relief may play a role in some cases, but so could a lack of child care, continuing fears about infection, paltry wages, difficult working conditions and normal delays associated with reopening a mammoth economy.

Don’t tell it to the dozens of Republican governors and their sycophants who still hold dear the Welfare Cadillac mythology. In Arkansas, you shall work. You shall work for less in miserable conditions. And if you don’t, the state will do nothing for you or your children.

Remember, in Arkansas, regular unemployment expires in a mere 16 weeks. That was long ago for most who lost jobs for pandemic reasons. The best you can hope for here after that is the extended federal benefit of $300 a week. Hutchinson has decreed an end to that benefit in Arkansas June 26, 10 weeks early, along with several other categorical federal programs.

Advertisement

Somewhat encouraging is this report Sunday in the New York Times. It also debunks the notion that slackers on the federal dole are the singular reason jobs aren’t being filled. It reports, instead, that labor force changes are requiring employers to pay people more and provide better working conditions!

Advertisement