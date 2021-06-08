At his weekly briefing today, Governor Hutchinson said he’d authorized a 3 percent performance or merit pay bonus for state employees.

He lauded state employees for good work during a difficult year.

Advertisement

It will cost $11.2 million in general revenue and almost $17 million more from federal money. The pay raise will be added to existing pay, not be a one-time payment.

The news wasn’t quite so good on COVID-19. More cases.

Advertisement

But he said the caseload has essentially been flat for several weeks and general improvement produced a change in education policy for next year, that will keep more children in classroom even if they’ve been exposed if they’ve been vaccinated. He emphasized that this would be good for the workforce because workers wouldn’t have to stay home with a quarantined child. He also said it would reduce disruptions to extracurricular activities.

Advertisement

He pitched this as a reason for more people to get vaccinated. He emphasized that the school change is in keeping with federal guidelines.

Older people are getting vaccinated. Hospitalizations show it. People aged 25-48 are not doing so well.

Advertisement

Health Director Jose Romero spoke about the need for younger children to be vaccinated. The virus can be very serious for children 12 to 18, with prolonged hospitalization.

The governor also used the briefing to take some credit for the announcement last week that Fort Smith had been chosen for a fighter jet training mission for foreign pilots. It grew, he said, from a military affairs committee he appointed five years ago to make the state more attractive to military facilities and retirees. It has produced several pieces of legislation to do that.

Hutchinson said the new mission would eventually bring 800 people to Ebbing Air National Guard Base and potentially have an economic impact of $1 billion. He said a critical factor in Arkansas’s choice was a promise of $22 million in funding ($17 million state and $5 million local) to extend the existing runway.