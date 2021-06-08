War Memorial Stadium was the setting last Saturday for the National Junior College Athletic Associations’ championship football game, delayed by the pandemic from a normal December time slot.

The game, the first of four to be held in Little Rock under a contract between the state parks department, which controls the stadium; the city visitors bureau, and the association through 2023, was an athletic success, with Hutchinson of Kansas defeating Snow of Utah 29-27.

Official attendance: 1,258. Said Brad Luckett of the NJCAA:

The NJCAA is very pleased with the championship event, especially organizing a June football championship on such a short turnaround. We are very appreciative of the partnership that made this possible with the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, Arkansas Parks, Heritage, and Tourism and War Memorial Stadium, and we look forward to growing this event moving forward. … A very competitive game and one of the best atmospheres we have had for a football championship.

Gretchen Hall, director of the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, had a similar review.

We are hoping having the December championships during a traditional football season will help drive attendance and sponsorships of the event to assist in covering expenses. We are also planning to create some community activities surrounding the game now that we will have more time to plan. This June event was a quick turn-around for all parties.

Hall said the stadium will be compiling figures on ticket sales, parking and concession and the various expenses. But a final balance sheet is not in hand yet.

This contract outlines financial obligations.

The local committee guarantees a $4,000 payment to the junior college association for each game. Up to $50,000 of excess revenue may be retained by the local committee for costs of future games.

In addition to providing the stadium for the game and practices, the state and local sponsors agree to cover the cost of, among others, lighting, referees, programs, in-stadium video production, stadium personnel, $7,000 for each team’s lodging, hotel rooms for association and TV people, post-game team meals and marketing.

The game was televised on CBS Sports. Hall said a sponsor covered broadcast expenses. Other arrangements between the NJCAA and CBS are confidential, Luckett said.