In case you haven’t seen them, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has compiled a gallery of photographs of the fractured beam that caused closure of the Interstate 40 bridge over the Arkansas River at Memphis.

Re the bridge repair: The department said Monday that materials have begun to arrive for repair of the beam. It also said traffic changes are planned this week on both I-40 and Interstate 55 in West Memphis to ease congestion on the I-55 bridge over the river.

Some samples of photos:

