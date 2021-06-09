Months after the FEC notified several GOP state parties of major gaps in their 2020 fundraising and spending reports, the committees are correcting their numbers—but they still can’t explain why the discrepancies occurred https://t.co/kv5TR5ZSUT — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 9, 2021



The Daily Beast reports on a campaign money scheme by the Trump campaign in the 2020 election and the use of Arkansas as a conduit.

Big donors can give money to joint fund-raising committees and that money can be transferred to state parties, which can give unlimited amounts to presidential campaigns. This is legal, if contrary to the principle of limits on fat cat expenditures on political races.

But there ARE reporting requirements. And Arkansas appears to be among the states that fell short in a Federal Election Commission review. Errors were made. Corrections are in progress. Said the Daily Beast’s Roger Sollenberger:

The problem stems from joint fundraising agreements—teams of political committees that join together to increase their party’s fundraising power and reach. The arrangements are legal, but it appears the GOP has used them to secretly pass millions of dollars from Trump Victory to the RNC through apparently oblivious state committees. And the corrected filings also show that some committees hadn’t told the FEC they joined Trump Victory, even though Trump Victory had included them. Their explanations have been unclear. Hawaii didn’t announce its role in Trump Victory until this February. Four days later, the committee revealed nearly $1.7 million in transfers, claiming it missed the transactions “due to a misunderstanding regarding the reporting requirements.” Last month, the Arkansas GOP disclosed a whopping $3.5 million in transfers with Trump Victory, a group it has never officially joined, according to FEC records. “The transfers were inadvertently not disclosed on the original reports due to clerical errors,” the state party explained.

Arkansas also hasn’t reported an account with the Washington bank the Trump Victory organization used to collect money from 48 committees for future transfer to the RNC. Arkansas didn’t respond to the Daily Beast’s request for more information.

A state party headed by Doyle Webb implicated in questionable financial dealings? Let’s just say it wouldn’t be the first time his name has popped up.