By
Max Brantley
On
3:30 pm

With today’s daily COVID-19 numbers, a couple of charts that should temper positive feelings about the decline of the virus.

One shows the state’s low vaccination rate. The other shows, over recent time, a rising number of hospitalizations, way below the peak, true, but still a trend in the wrong direction. (Down today, however.)

Today’s numbers:

New cases in 24 hours: 289

Deaths: 2

Active cases: 1,769, up from 1,659 yesterday

Hospitalizations: 208, down from 216 yesterday.

Vaccinations: About 6,400.

