Latest CDC data shows Arkansas has 32% of its population fully vaccinated, lagging well behind the nation. Check out our interactive chart: https://t.co/Wn3hM4md3U pic.twitter.com/OhOyztoLq6 — ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) June 10, 2021

With today’s daily COVID-19 numbers, a couple of charts that should temper positive feelings about the decline of the virus.

One shows the state’s low vaccination rate. The other shows, over recent time, a rising number of hospitalizations, way below the peak, true, but still a trend in the wrong direction. (Down today, however.)

Today’s numbers:

New cases in 24 hours: 289

Deaths: 2

Active cases: 1,769, up from 1,659 yesterday

Hospitalizations: 208, down from 216 yesterday.

Vaccinations: About 6,400.

Hospital data showing a troublesome trend. pic.twitter.com/ifySIqcMUo — Brandon Hicks (@brandonhicks) June 10, 2021