Reporting from Texas yesterday said that state bar regulators will review whether Attorney General Ken Paxton’s failed legal intervention to overturn the 2020 presidential election based on bogus fraud claims amounted to professional misconduct.

Kevin Moran, the 71-year-old president of the Galveston Island Democrats, shared his complaint with The Associated Press along with letters from the State Bar of Texas and the Board of Disciplinary Appeals that confirm the investigation. He said Paxton’s efforts to dismiss other states’ election results was a wasteful embarrassment for which the attorney general should lose his law license. “He wanted to disenfranchise the voters in four other states,” said Moran. “It’s just crazy.”

Credit where due (lacking in D-G wire report this morning): Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge used taxpayer time and money to support Texas in this failed effort to overturn the election of Joe Biden.

To borrow a thought: Rutledge wanted to disenfranchise voters in four other states. It’s just crazy.

Maybe the Arkansas Supreme Court Committee on Professional Conduct should take a look. Perhaps Rutledge’s primary opponent, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, could file the complaint about unethical lawyering by Rutledge — using bogus information to reinstall Donald Trump as president.

Oh, wait. Never mind.