More video from today in Dumas, Arkansas where major flash flooding occurred after over a foot of rain fell. #arwx pic.twitter.com/JlyMRD8jE1

A state of emergency has been declared after a deluge of rain in Southeast Arkansas.

The governor’s release:

Governor Asa Hutchinson has declared a state of emergency in response to recent flooding in southeast Arkansas. This declaration comes after over a foot of rain fell on some communities in a 24-hour period.

After discussions with community members, local leaders, and the Division of Emergency Management, it quickly became clear that assistance is needed,” Governor Hutchinson said on Thursday. “Business owners, farmers, and everyone in the area are feeling the impact of this weather event, and we’re moving quickly to help however we can.”

The declaration will direct $100,000 from the Emergency Response Fund of the Governor’s Disaster Fund to be used at the discretion of the Director of the Division of Emergency Management.

The Governor plans to visit Dumas Friday morning to assess the damage and needs of affected communities.