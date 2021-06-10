A circuit judge today carried out the Arkansas Supreme Court’s order to remove members of the state Plant Board who were unconstitutionally picked by trade groups.

This ousted nine of 18 board members. Farmers had brought suit to challenge the membership.

The legislature recently changed the law to put all appointments in the hands of the governor. It takes effect July 28.

According to the Agriculture Department, the members removed from the Board are:

Tommy Anderson, Arkansas Agricultural Aviation Association; Marty Eaton, Arkansas Seed Dealers Association; Terry Fuller, Arkansas Seed Growers Association; Mark Hopper, Arkansas Pest Management Association; Brad Koen, Arkansas Crop Protection Association; Scott Milburn, Arkansas Forestry Association; Mark Morgan, Arkansas State Horticultural Society; Jason Parks, Arkansas Green Industry Association; and Terry Stephenson, Arkansas Oil Marketers Association.

The remaining members appointed by the Governor are Kyle Baltz, farmer; Barry Walls, rice grower; Bruce Alford, forage; Matthew Marsh, farmer; Sam Stuckey, cotton grower; Reynold Meyer, livestock, and Darrell Hess, Arkansas Plant Food Association.

Dr. Ken Korth and Dr. Nathan Slaton also remain on the board as non-voting members appointed by the vice president for agriculture of the University of Arkansas.