Sen. Tom Cotton’s haughtiness was on full display today in treatment of Lloyd Austin, the first Black person to be secretary of defense.

Cotton repeatedly cut off Austin during a tirade about diversity training.

During a hearing this Thursday, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) rattled off a list of examples of what he says is law enforcement and the military introducing “woke” ideology into their training systems that “rewrites America’s history” and paints America as a systemically racist country.

Watch a white U.S. senator’s treatment of a Black cabinet member for a taste of Tom Cotton’s America. Needed: A roll call on Cotton’s votes on confirmation of Biden nominees of color.

Tom Cotton clearly thinks racial resentment is a pathway to the White House. God help America if he’s right.