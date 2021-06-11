JUST IN: Darnella Frazier, the teenage girl who pulled out her cell phone and recorded the police murder of George Floyd last summer, has received an honorary Pulitzer Prize for her courage. https://t.co/tPLK86fCHX — 19thnews (@19thnews) June 11, 2021

Worth noting: The special recognition given in Pulitzer Prizes announced today to Darnella Frazier, whose video of George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police set off shock waves that still continue.

I wrote earlier that it seemed a good idea to honor Frazier, as is a reconsideration of just exactly what it means to be a journalist or news outlet in the increasingly digitized world.

All the winners and finalists here. They are a mix of the usual suspects and some other sources. Example from audio reporting:

The podcast “No Compromise” examined a group of American right-wing activists with extreme pro-gun views and a burgeoning following on social media.

I wish Judge Mackie Pierce would take a look, as I suggested in my earlier item about Frazier. The world of reporting is more than newspapers and TV stations, despite what he ruled in a pending defamation case against an Arkansas blogger who indisputably uses conventional reporting tools and a website to report on public school issues. (That does not mean she is immune from a defamation lawsuit, but she should be accorded privileges given reporters under Arkansas law.)