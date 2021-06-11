The LRPD has a weekend of events to encourage a more peaceful Little Rock.

The weekend of June 11-13, the Little Rock Police Department will begin its first of three community outeach programs. Called “Operation Cease Fire,” officers will venture into several communities to not only meet and greet residents, but to also encourage them to take the ‘Peacekeeper Pledge’ and stop the violence. The initiative also allows LRPD to work closely with established community partnerships as a means to help curtail incidents of violence in the city.

As part of the kick-off of Operation Cease Fire, officers will be at the following churches getting residents to take the pledge:

 Shiloh Baptist Church (1200 Hanger Street) – 11 a.m. Saturday

 Greater Missionary Baptist Church (911 W. 19th Street) – 12:15 Saturday

 Crump Park – (3309 S. State Street) – 1:30 Saturday

The weekend will conclude with a charity basketball game at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13 at Dunbar Recreation Center that is open to the public.