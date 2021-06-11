KNWA reports on a controversy in the Huntsville School District on the handling of sexual complaints against male basketball players.

The school is accused of treating the acts as harassment, rather than as sexual assault.

The complaint is rooted in basketball team hazing apparently referred to for some time as “baptizing”

The investigation includes statements from students saying players were putting their genitals on teammates’ faces or even in a player’s mouth while holding them down.

The district has informed parents of a Title IX “sexual harassment” investigation involving students in 8th to 10th grade. KNWA quotes one parent:

In my opinion, they are putting make-up on this and calling it sexual harassment, when I consider this sexual assault.

The district has promised further comment on the matter today.

The school board reportedly shortened punishment originally recommended by the administration despite evidence including text messages and video.