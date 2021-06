‘Escape Velocity’ – 48”x60” – Mixed Media – SOLD

Self-Portrait. The last painting I created before leaving the South for New York. The paper under the foot represents the cruel, discriminatory bills against LGBTQ+ the Arkansas Legislature passed this last session. #vlcoxart pic.twitter.com/WLUkUGEbIH

