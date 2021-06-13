Natalie James, a Little Rock realtor who’s been active in city political issues, will formally announce Monday as a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. The Republican incumbent, Sen. John Boozman, is seeking re-election.

James will be joined by Democratic state Reps. Jay Richardson of Fort Smith, Denise Ennett of Little Rock and Vivian Flowers of Pine Bluff at her announcement at Nexus Coffee. More about her here.

She said she’s running to “restore the promise of the American dream.” Her release said:

“We have Faced turbulent times, and we have overcome them, not by drowning out our neighbors or closing off our hearts, ears, & mind. But by realizing that having our differences in opinion does not mean we can not find common ground to get things done and make progress for all. I refuse to believe that Arkansas isn’t worth fighting for, and I refuse to believe that we ought to sit on the sidelines and wait for another political cycle.”

She has stops in nine cities planned Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Jack Foster of Pine Bluff and Dan Whitfield of Little Rock have also declared Democratic candidacies. Jan Morgan of Hot Springs, Michael Deel of Fort Smith and Heath Loftis of Stuttgart have said they will challenge Boozman in the Republican primary in May.