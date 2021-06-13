The Coalition of Little Rock Neighborhoods has responded to a revised Little Rock sales tax proposal — to be considered Tuesday, by the City Board — with some questions.

The letter, from coalition president Kathy Wells to Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and the Board:

Members of the Coalition of Little Rock Neighborhoods met today, and reviewed the revised proposed sales tax proposal just released, and several concerns remain. Spending remains in a non-binding resolution, not incorporated into the ballot itself. A major focus of ours is on revitalizing vacant lots and houses in our neighborhoods, and we still are seeking allocations for the different categories, to understand how this compares to the needs we know. How much of the $20 million capital investment would be spent on aiding owners to bring houses up to code standards? How much would be spent on houses for the homeless? How much would be spent getting vacant houses off the Unsafe/Vacant List and into the hands of new owners? We still are researching details; however, we have heard that the 500-plus structures on the U/V list would be targeted for redevelopment, which we like. But what about the additional vacant houses listed by the Relocal study in 2016? Of 8,000 parcels surveyed, surveyors found 1,040 vacant houses needing redevelopment. Even assuming this includes all the U/V 500 houses, that’s still 500 more to include in your plan. Plus, those 1,760 vacant lots tallied in the same survey. We need better information about total needs in these housing categories, to determine how closely the proposal would attain the goal of meeting needs we know today. Members also compared this ballot language to past tax elections, and the specifics used in the past are most appealing.

We learned the state is soon closing those three Crisis Centers that aid police responding to those with mental illness or impairment. We ask: will the city will pick up funding this safety program, in the sales-tax proposal or elsewhere? More information is needed about that proposed indoor sports complex, which will require an annual budget support. Where is this complex to be built?

The Coalition’s letter represents some positive movement. It had called for a delay in a vote on the mayor’s proposal in early May because of unanswered questions.

From what I’ve been hearing, the Board seems likely to remain short of unanimity on the revised proposal though it’s apparent some previous resistance has been addressed. An effort has been made particularly to satisfy concerns about the early childhood education spending, which some feared would just turn into a city voucher program, already available through a state program. A huge sum of federal money also is coming to the state for childcare in pandemic stimulus money.

