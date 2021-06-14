USA Today reports that Arkansas is among eight states with a recent rise in the rolling average of new COVID-19 cases, while the rate is dropping in most states.
Seven of them, including Arkansas, have vaccination rates below the U.S. average.
Hmmmmmm.
I guess we’re just smarter than the average disease bearers.
But 29% of Republicans who responded to the poll say they do not have plans to get vaccinated, while just over 20% of independents and 5% of Democrats say the same. The top reasons? 50% say they are waiting to see what happens.
Washington Post on this duh! moment, too.
Coronavirus infections are dropping where people are vaccinated, rising where they are not, Post analysis finds https://t.co/670wqxqoxh
