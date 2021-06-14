By
Max Brantley
On
11:19 am

USA Today reports that Arkansas is among eight states with a recent rise in the rolling average of new COVID-19 cases, while the rate is dropping in most states.

Seven of them, including Arkansas, have vaccination rates below the U.S. average.

Advertisement

Hmmmmmm.

I guess we’re just smarter than the average disease bearers.

Advertisement

 

But 29% of Republicans who responded to the poll say they do not have plans to get vaccinated, while just over 20% of independents and 5% of Democrats say the same. The top reasons? 50% say they are waiting to see what happens.

Washington Post on this duh! moment, too.

Advertisement

 