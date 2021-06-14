J.W. “Buddy” Benafield, a businessman whose long involvement in politics included stints as mayor of two cities and working in both Republican and Democratic gubernatorial administrations, died this morning. He was 93.

Born in Coy, he settled in England, where he’d graduated from high school after Navy service. He was mayor of England for seven years. He also worked for Governor Dale Bumpers. A Democrat, he later was an aide to Republican Gov. Frank White, a personal friend.

He moved to Little Rock, where he was appointed to a vacancy on the Little Rock City Board and elected to full terms in 1982 and 1986. He served two years as mayor, a position then filled by election among board members.

Gov. Jim Guy Tucker appointed Benafield, his campaign and finance chair, to complete a term on the Highway Commission and then reappointed him to a full 10-year term in 1995.

Ruebel Funeral Home will be announcing arrangements.