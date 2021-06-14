Teacher groups are rallying for more support from the legislature to prevent big increases in the cost of school employee health insurance.

A release today:

The Arkansas Education Association and Arkansas Retired Teachers Association will call on lawmakers to reject massive rate hikes on public school employees and instead use state surplus funds to address a shortfall.

The Public School Employee insurance program is facing a projected $70 million shortfall. To address this, the State Board of Finance is considering options that could mean a significant increase in insurance premiums and significant decrease in benefits.

The Board is seeking an additional $35 million from the General Assembly which falls well short of the needed $70M. This will likely result in shifting the remaining shortfall onto the backs of educators.

On Thursday, June 17th at 10 am, in the Capitol Rotunda, educators will share just how damaging this proposal will be and call on lawmakers to avoid dumping the cost of a flawed funding mechanism onto educators.

“The state has announced $1 billion extra dollars in the bank,” said AEA Executive Director Tracey-Ann Nelson. “It is outrageous that they are even thinking of dropping this burden on the backs of our friends and family who work with our children.”

The Arkansas Legislative Council is expected to consider the $35 million request at its June 18th meeting.