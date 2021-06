Fox 16 reports three shootings, one of them fatal, and a knifing were reported by Little Rock police last night.

The LRPD said Terra Horton, 34, was fatally wounded about 6:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Roosevelt Road. Witnesses identified a vehicle being driven by the suspected shooter and that led to the arrest of Keithra Guyton, 24, who has been charged with murder in the shooting.

