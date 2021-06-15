The ACLU filed its request in federal court today for an injunction to block the new state law prohibiting care for transgender children.

The law will take effect July 28 unless it is blocked by a court.

Families and a doctor affected by the law have sued over the law.

Here’s the legal argument against the law’s constitutionality.

Holly Dickson, executive director of the Arkansas ACLU, commented:

“We’ve said all along that we had no intention of allowing this harmful and unconstitutional law to stand – and today’s motion asks the court to block this law from taking effect as we work to strike it down for good. We’re hopeful that the court will grant this injunction so transgender youth can continue to receive medically necessary care while our case proceeds.”

As this article notes, the law would have devastating effects on children, their families and medical care providers, including a clinic at Arkansas Children’s Hospital.