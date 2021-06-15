As we’ve indicated for several weeks, Chris Jones will be a Democratic candidate for governor. He’ll make his formal announcement at 2 p.m. today at the library in Pine Bluff, his hometown.

His name has been circulating as a candidate since April, when he stepped away from his job as director of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub for unspecified new ventures.

You can read about Jones’ career in education and science at his website.

Jones joins three other declared Democratic candidates: Anthony Bland, a teacher who ran for lieutenant governor in 2018; James ‘Rus” Russell, a small business owner, and Supha Xayprasith-Mays, a businesswoman.

Announced Republican candidates to succeed term-limited Governor Hutchinson are Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. has announced as a Libertarian candidate.

Chris Jones has a bipartisan wrinkle. His brother, Leon Jones Jr., is running as a Republican for attorney general.

Jones and his work were featured in a 2018 Arkansas Times cover story.

His Facebook page is up.

And he’s released a strong video.

My family has been in this state for 7 generations. If there’s one thing that’s clear: Arkansas deserves better than division and discord. I’m running for governor to build opportunity for all of us. #weARone #FaithInAR pic.twitter.com/XR0WyLOJwx — Christopher Jones (@JonesForAR) June 15, 2021

He’s already gotten a plug from NBC news which carried this headline:

Chris Jones, a nuclear engineer and political newcomer, enters Arkansas governor’s race