Renaissance man Chris Jones aims to add “governor” to his already outlandishly accomplished resume. Jones, 44, will officially announce his candidacy in his native Pine Bluff this afternoon. Here’s his official video:

Physicist, nuclear engineer, minister and dad of three girls, Jones most recently headed up the North Little Rock Innovation Hub. He has five degrees from Morehouse College in Atlanta and MIT in Boston. His wife, ER doctor and Arkansas State Medical Director for Preparedness and Response Jerrilyn D. Jones, is arguably even more accomplished than her husband. This power couple and their daughters would be the first Black family to claim the Arkansas governor’s mansion.

Should Jones secure the Democratic nomination, he will most likely face off against Trump flack Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who already reports millions in her campaign coffers, much of it from corporate out-of-state donors.

This being Arkansas, where everything and everyone are seemingly connected, it makes sense that Chris Jones’ brother, Leon Jones Jr., is also throwing his hat in the ring for 2022. Leon Jones Jr., who recently served as executive director of the Arkansas Fair Housing Commission, plans to run on the GOP ticket though, and is aiming to win the attorney general office currently occupied by Leslie Rutledge, another Republican contender for governor.