UAMS today released its biweekly forecast on COVID-19 in Arkansas.

You can read the full report here.

Cases and hospitalizations are down, which is good, but the future is hazy.

Testing in Arkansas remains far below the national average. Vaccinations have slowed “dramatically.”

The virus has not been eradicated in Arkansas, the report notes.

Unfortunately, forming an accurate opinion about what the virus will do in the future is difficult. Testing for COVID-19 in the state is very low. As such, we do not have adequate surveillance data from which to form a clear picture of the future direction of the pandemic in the state. Hospitalizations provide more reliable data, but these cannot reflect asymptomatic spread of the disease. To get some idea of what might happen in the future, we have to look to other sources of information, such as what is happening in other countries. We present data from the United Kingdom (U.K.) below. As with many other jurisdictions, vaccination is the way Arkansas has chosen to protect the public health’s health from the threat of COVID-19. Unfortunately, the percentage increase in the number of Arkansans fully vaccinated in the past two weeks is meager. Indeed, if we compared numbers from our May 11 report, there has been no more than a 3% increase in vaccinations in any county, even though vaccinations were extended to children 12 and over on May 12. Because of more highly infectious variants are continually being introduced into the state, vaccination data suggest 60% to 80% of the population in any Arkansas county remain at extreme risk of infection

The report is pessimistic on the improvement of the situation.