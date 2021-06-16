Federal prosecutor wants a continuance of 60 days in the Richard “Bigo” Barnett case. They say defense wants a plea deal with misdemeanors only and no further jail time. “That’s not sometime that the government is interested in offering at this point,” prosecutor says. pic.twitter.com/66tMqCedAM — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) June 15, 2021

Richard “Bigo” Barnett of Gravette, facing felony charges for his role in the riotous insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 hasn’t won government support for a reduction of charges to misdemeanors.

His defense also wants more prep time, though he found time to appear recently on Russian TV. He also wants looser bail restrictions that would allow him to travel farther to sell used cars.

More later on the outcome of his requests today.