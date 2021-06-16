Today’s numbers underscore UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson’s additional comments on troubling trends in the progress of COVID-19 in Arkansas.
New cases in the last 24 hours: 288
Deaths: No new deaths and a downward adjustment of 2 in yesterday’s number.
Active cases: 2,251, up from 2,144.
Hospitalizations: 211, up from 204.
Vaccinations: Just under 6,000.
The day’s report follows Tweets by Patterson in this thread (with several highlighted at the top of this item):
🚨🚨THREAD🚨🚨
A few words about our most recent report from the @UAMS_COPH regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/orYqNLIN7W In that report, our team described the pandemic in Arkansas as “at best, smoldering.”
(1)
— Cam Patterson (@drcampatterson) June 16, 2021