By
Max Brantley
On
3:20 pm

WARNING: UAMS chancellor doesn’t like what he’s seeing in his ICU.

Today’s numbers underscore UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson’s additional comments on troubling trends in the progress of COVID-19 in Arkansas.

New cases in the last 24 hours: 288

Deaths: No new deaths and a downward adjustment of 2 in yesterday’s number.

Active cases: 2,251, up from 2,144.

Hospitalizations: 211, up from 204.

Vaccinations: Just under 6,000.

 

The day’s report follows Tweets by Patterson in this thread (with several highlighted at the top of this item):

