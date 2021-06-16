BREAKING: U.S. Department of Education Confirms Title IX Protects Students from Discrimination Based on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity https://t.co/xMRMYq30Mr — PFLAG National (@PFLAG) June 16, 2021

Serious question.

Will Arkansas defy the federal government on this?

It has already enacted a statute that discriminates against transgender females at the grade school and college level.

It provides no protection under civil rights law at the state level and prohibits local ordinances.

It provides a pretext to claim a religious defense for discrimination.

The Times article notes the difficulty of enforcement: