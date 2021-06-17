The U.S. Supreme Court today rejected, 7-2, an effort by Republican state officials, including Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, to strike down the Affordable Care Act. From CNN:

The justices noted that there is no harm to opponents from the provisions that they are challenging because Congress has reduced the penalty for failing to buy health insurance to zero. “For these reasons, we conclude that the plaintiffs in this suit failed to show a concrete, particularized injury fairly traceable to the defendants’ conduct in enforcing the specific statutory provision they attack as unconstitutional,” Breyer wrote. “They have failed to show that they have standing to attack as unconstitutional the Act’s minimum essential coverage provision.” The ruling means that the justices won’t rule on the merits of the lawsuit, which was the third time they’ve been asked to consider a significant challenge to the law, but instead they will allow the law to stand.

Alito and Gorsuch dissented. The Trump administration and Republican states, led by Texas but with frequent and outspoken support from Rutledge, tried to invalidate the law. Its defeat would have ended the Medicaid expansion to 300,000 Arkansans, along with elimination a variety of valuable aspects of the law. It was once a rallying cry for conservatives, but in the years it has been in place it has grown to win majority approval among vogters.

UPDATE: In defeat, Rutledge claims victory.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge issued a statement following today’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a challenge to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) on procedural grounds. Arkansas was a part of an 18-state coalition arguing that the ACA’s individual mandate is unconstitutional. Today’s decision recognized that the individual mandate has no teeth and is unenforceable. “At no point in today’s decision do the Supreme Court Justices address the merits of our argument that Obamacare is unconstitutional,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Arkansans deserve better, and I will continue to urge Congress to establish a comprehensive healthcare law that will allow states to be flexible while ensuring coverage for pre-existing conditions.”

More accurate is the statement from the League of Women Voters:

