The Federal Trade Commission has filed a federal lawsuit in Little Rock along with the state of Arkansas over a pyramid sales scheme that targeted African-Americans struggling during the pandemic.

The FTC said the Texas operators of Blessings in No Time (BINT) promised high returns for investments from a minimum of $1,400 to as high as $62,700 though most participants lost money.

The scheme allegedly bilked tens of millions from thousands of people. The release said: