Harrison police kill suspect during an arrest

Harrison police shot and killed a fugitive during an attempted arrest Wednesday.

From KY3, which relied on a police news release:

According to Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy, around 2:20 pm Harrison police officers and deputies from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office went to a home on N. Spring Road to arrest a wanted fugitive on felony warrants. A news release from the police department says when authorities made contact with the fugitive, that person pulled out a weapon and was shot by an officer.

The person later died at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.

Police have not released the name of the fugitive, or what they were wanted for. And they have not said what type of weapon the person displayed.