Here’s a long read worth your time: An interview by Olivia Paschal for Facing South on the life and times of Magaly Licolli, who leads Venceremos, a community center in Northwest Arkansas.

She is not a union organizer, as Tyson Foods has branded her, but a worker organizer. It is a different approach being used in several anti-union, right-to-work (for less) states such as Arkansas. The centers try to respond to needs of workers and also may engage in activities, such as boycotts, that are prohibited for unions.

Apart from the tactics, Licolli’s personal journey is well worth reading.