Joseph Steinmetz, chancellor of the University of Arkansas’s flagship campus in Fayetteville , announced his resignation today.

He issued this statement but gave no explanation about rampaging rumors of his departure:

“I still strongly believe in the mission of higher education, yet given the many challenges found trying to manage a university in today’s polarized society, I need to do what’s best for my family and I feel ready to make way for others.”

Steinmetz, 66, whose academic background was as a behavioral neuroscientist, became the sixth chancellor of UA Jan. 1, 2016. He previously had been the chief academic officer at Ohio State University and his experience included being dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Kansas.

His annual compensation, a blend of salary and deferred compensation, was raised to $714,000 in 2019. Advertisement With Steinmetz’s resignation comes a decision on interim leadership of the flagship UA campus. Candidates include Charles Robinson, the provost; Todd Shields, dean of the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences; Matt Waller, dean of the Walton College of Business, and Chris Thomason, former chancellor of the UA campus at Hope who’s now system vice president for planning.

The resignation was not a surprise. I wrote this earlier:

The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees held a surprise special meeting campus this afternoon. All in secret.

After the meeting concluded, no vote was taken on the action.

The reason announced for going into executive session:

“For the purpose of considering employment, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining or resignation of public officers or employees for the various campuses of the University of Arkansas System.”

I think the law requires more specificity. But that’s me.

Only Donald Bobbitt, president of the UA System, was in the meeting, a spokesman said.

He’d be the person, not the Board, most likely to make a major personnel decision. The Board might be interested in terms of a departure of a high-ranking person and, perhaps, an interim replacement.

I’m interested because of rampant rumors that a big development is under discussion. I was reminded of a closed Board session that preceded an announcement of the firing of Athletic Director Jeff Long by UA Chancellor Joe Steinmetz. A lack of action by the board doesn’t mean action isn’t in the offing in other words. I also remember the resignation, under fire, of UALR Chancellor Andrew Rogerson.

Things appear to be developing rapidly — or perhaps I should say rumors are spreading rapidly. Legislators reportedly have their hands on material relevant to the issue.

Update:

Steinmetz’s full statement to the US community.

I wanted you to be among the first to know that I will be stepping down from my position as chancellor of the University of Arkansas effective Friday, June 18. U of A System President Dr. Donald R. Bobbitt will visit with constituencies on campus as well as external supporters of the university before announcing plans for determining the next chancellor of the institution.

In my annual commencement address, I sometimes tell graduates that the key to a purposeful and enriching life is to find a career that creates deeply meaningful work and not to settle for anything less. For the past 38 years, higher education has been not only my vocation, but my absolute commitment. My wife Sandy is the reason I get up in the morning, but the promise of teaching and learning, research and discovery, and outreach and engagement has kept me returning to the office day after day, year after year – steadfast in my belief of the power of higher education to improve lives. I still strongly believe in the mission of higher education, yet given the many challenges found trying to manage a university in today’s polarized society, I need to do what’s best for my family and I feel ready to make way for others.

I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish together during the past 5+ years. We are experiencing unprecedented levels of student success. First-year retention has reached 84.7%, the six-year graduation rate 68.5%, the average GPA for new freshmen in the entering 2020 class was 3.75, and we awarded 6,894 credentials in 2020. And our new Student Success Center, a “one-stop-shop” model for student success, is set to open later this year.

Heading into the fall, we expect a record-sized freshman class and our largest student body enrollment to date.

The university surpassed its billion-dollar fundraising campaign goal by raising a total of $1.449 billion by the close of the drive in June 2020, having attracted major private gifts to endow the School of Art ($120 million) and to promote research and commercialization ($194.7 million).

The development of the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research (I3R) is envisioned to amplify the university’s research and innovation capacity through its unique approach to research. I3R will distinguish the University of Arkansas by creating a flexible, state-of-the-art collaborative framework designed to facilitate the integration of research across five overlapping clusters of innovation. A planned $100 million research building, funded in part through private gift support, is in the design development phase and slated to break ground sometime this fall.

In short, there is much to look forward to in the months and years ahead.

I’d like to thank President Bobbitt and the Board of Trustees. We have the most supportive system and trustees and I’m grateful for their constant support of the mission of the University of Arkansas as well as my leadership.

But as important, I’d like to thank not only my leadership team, but the entire University of Arkansas community of faculty, staff, students and alumni for their passion for this great institution and their desire to make the university a better place.

Will Steinmetz be allowed to depart quietly without examination of underlying reasons . Legislators who raked from over the coals for recommending a move of William Fulbright’s statue because of the pain it causes black students make get prefer a pound of flesh. I am reliably informed his departure is not related to that issue