Anthony Bland, a Little Rock teacher and minister, said he’ll formally announce as a Democratic candidate for governor at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Hot Springs.

Advertisement

He was the Democratic candidate for governor in 2018.

His announcement today said:

Advertisement

Many of The Working Poor feel marginalized within their own communities, Dr. Bland wants to provide them with useful resources and opportunities required to pull themselves out of poverty. Dr. Bland as Governor will enhance the Education System, improve the Healthcare System, work to reform the Criminal Justice System, and improve the Job opportunities for Arkansans, as you may well be aware that many young adults leave Arkansas for better career and job opportunities elsewhere. It is vital for the growth of Arkansas that we retain our talented young people here in the State Of Arkansas.

Other Democrats who’ve announced: Chris Jones, Rus Russell and Supha Xaysprasith-Mays. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Leslie Rutledge have announced as Republicans to succeed term-limited Governor Hutchinson. Ricky Dale Harrinton Jr. has said he’ll be a Libertarian candidate.