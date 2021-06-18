The city has scheduled an online discussion of plans for bike lanes on Kavanaugh between Markham and Van Buren Streets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A full description of the plan is available here. Comments will be accepted beginning Tuesday and taken through July 2.

The 1.7 mile stretch, with a relatively easy grade and only one traffic signal, is popular with bikers now. The proposal would make some changes on parking.

