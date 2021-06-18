The city has scheduled an online discussion of plans for bike lanes on Kavanaugh between Markham and Van Buren Streets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Advertisement
A full description of the plan is available here. Comments will be accepted beginning Tuesday and taken through July 2.
The 1.7 mile stretch, with a relatively easy grade and only one traffic signal, is popular with bikers now. The proposal would make some changes on parking.
Advertisement
Parking would be restricted to one side of the street from Markham to Rose and from Spruce to Van Buren, however, staff analysis of the demand for on-street parking shows that the remaining parking spaces are adequate to fulfill the current demand.