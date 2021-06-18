Arkansas continues to rank near the bottom of states in terms of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a condition that poses a risk for potent virus variants to spread. By @wherekbtweets https://t.co/fVS161lb9k
— ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) June 18, 2021
The daily COVID-19 report:
New cases in the last 24 hours: 276
Deaths: 5,874, up five from yesterday.
Active cases: 2,414, up 80 from yesterday.
Hospitalizations: 235, up 16 from yesterday.
Vaccinations: About 6,300 more doses given.