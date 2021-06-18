By
Max Brantley
On
3:13 pm

The daily COVID-19 report:

Advertisement

New cases in the last 24 hours: 276

Deaths: 5,874, up five from yesterday.

Advertisement

Active cases: 2,414, up 80 from yesterday.

Hospitalizations: 235, up 16 from yesterday.

Advertisement

Vaccinations: About 6,300 more doses given.

Help us report on the coronavirus crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping all aspects of life in Arkansas. We're interested in hearing from doctors, nurses and other health care workers; from patients and their families; from people in longterm care facilities and their families; from parents and students affected by the crisis; from people who have lost their job; from people with knowledge of workplaces or communities that aren't taking appropriate measures to slow the spread of the disease; and more.

Send us a tip
Max Brantley
Max Brantley
Editor of the Times since it became a weekly in May 1992.
Previous article Hey, Arkansas: Go with care and get out there!
Tags

Commenting FAQs