Mara Leveritt announces publications of another book delving into criminal activities in Arkansas, “All Quiet at Mena.”

I’ve read the galleys and I don’t think I spoil things by saying the book doesn’t present a definitive answer to the illicit activities decades ago at the Mena Airport involving the late Barry Seal, the Iran-Contra scandal, a Republican presidential administration, the Clinton gubernatorial administration, the boys on the tracks (a previous Leveritt book topic), Asa Hutchinson and more.

But with documents obtained under FOI and extensive cooperation from IRS and State Police investigators who watched activities at the airport for years, she has contributed a wealth of new information to the sagas. Should Hutchinson actually run for president, we’ll hear even more about Mena than we heard in one of his previous political races. Questions that still intrigue: What he did or didn’t do as U.S. attorney in the early 1980s about allegations of drug and weapon running and, particularly, money laundering in Mena.

The paperback and e-book will be released in July. (Do I need to mention Leveritt’s long history with the Arkansas Times as founder, writer and senior editor? Just call her our mother superior.)

The news release on the book:

